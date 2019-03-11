Hastings Bantam C Wins District

The Hastings Bantam C Hockey Team wrapped up their 2018-19 Season over the weekend, winning the District 8 Championship, 2-1, over the Farmington Tigers, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on their wonderful finish. Team members include: Jayden Edstrom, Gavin Reimer, Ashton Grosse, Billy Otto, Roman McNamara, Joey Werner, Jacob Urbach, Tyler Kuhn, Hunter Siebenaler, Nicholas Mann, Kadin Murphy, Carter Simpson. Not Pictured: Jared Neuville. Head Coach: Brian Simpson, Asst Coaches: Joe Stark, Brandon West and Jacob Sundheim.