«

»

Print this Post

Hastings Bantam C Wins District

Categories:

Featured

March 11, 2019

March 11, 2019

The Hastings Bantam C Hockey Team wrapped up their 2018-19 Season over the weekend, winning the District 8 Championship, 2-1, over the Farmington Tigers, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on their wonderful finish. Team members include: Jayden Edstrom, Gavin Reimer, Ashton Grosse, Billy Otto, Roman McNamara, Joey Werner, Jacob Urbach, Tyler Kuhn, Hunter Siebenaler, Nicholas Mann, Kadin Murphy, Carter Simpson. Not Pictured: Jared Neuville. Head Coach: Brian Simpson, Asst Coaches: Joe Stark, Brandon West and Jacob Sundheim.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/03/hastings-bantam-c-wins-district/

Leave a Reply