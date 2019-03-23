Hastings Flood Prep Includes Gov Walz

On Saturday Morning, Nearly 300 members of the community turned out to help fill more than 10,000 sandbags to prepare for expected flooding. Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender welcomed Governor Tim Walz who was accompanied by Lt. Governor Peggy Flannagan, Congresswoman Angie Craig, State Senator Karla Bigham and State Representative Tony Jurgens who voiced their support for the volunteers who pitched in. Governor Walz comments on the response.
Pastors from several congregations put the word out and groups from neighborhood also took turns filling the pallets with stacks of sandbags. The bags will be stored at the north east end of the Branchline Church parking lot, with delivery expected by Public Works Director Nick Egger to be on an as needed basis. Forecasts have not yet predicted a crest as of this report, and Egger said that weather conditions will be monitored closely to allow for time to get sandbags in place if necessary. Stay tuned for updates as the situation changes.
The audio file of the full press conference recorded Saturday morning is listed on the KDWA.com website under the News Tab