Hastings Prepares for Flooding

On Monday morning, March 18th, Mayor Mary Fasbender welcomed members of the council , heads of city departments, city and county public safety as well as local and state legislators to a briefing with 2nd District Congresswoman Angie Craig on Monday Morning. Public Works Director Nick Egger provided an overview of the situation, and those in attendance received a synopsis of the projected impact and timetable that may be involved with rising flood water and it’s effects on Hastings residents and city infrastructure. Stay tuned for our newscasts and updates on the briefing along with statements from administration on how response will be coordinated.