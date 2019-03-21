Hastings Rotary Honors Kullmann

The Hastings Rotary Club has named Hastings High School Senior Noah Kullmann as the Rotary Student of the Month for March. According to information provided in the nomination submitted by Paul Olson and Dana Strain, Noah exemplifies leadership, humility, and was named the winner of the Raider Award, after the 2018 football season. Noah earned 1st Team Academic All State this past season for his play on the field along with his outstanding academic record. Noah is also a leader through NHS and FCA and is actively involved in his church, and plans to attend Northwestern in Iowa next year and will play football.
Pictured left to right: Paul Olson-HHS nominating staff, Dana Strain-HHS nominating staff, Kaiya Witt-family friend, Sam Witt-family friend, Noah Kullmann-Student of the Month, Todd Kullmann-father, Wilson Kullmann-nephew, Andrea Kullmann-mother, Derrick Jaeger-Rotary member.
(Photo courtesy Hastings Rotary)