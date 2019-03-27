Hastings Tastings Serves Up Funding Success

The grand totals from Monday night’s 24th annual Hastings Tastings have been announced, this year adding 24,942 thanks to the generosity of the restaurants, businesses and community members. Funds raised will fund the Hastings Family Service food shelf. More than 350 guests enjoyed the eighteeen establishments who shared their culinary talent, staff time and delicious food. The event was sponsored this year by Merchants Bank and Modern Woodman of Red Wing, with all proceeds from the event receiving a proportionate match from MN FoodShare.
In a statement on Tuesday, Amy Sutton, Associate Director for HFS, said that they would also like to thank all of the volunteers who helped to prepare, set up, tear down, haul items, as well as those who worked or attended the event. Area businesses helped to raise nearly $5,000 with their silent auction donations, and the community members who purchased tickets to sample all of the great food and drinks fed hungry families at the same time. Food and dollars raised will help to carry the HFS food shelf well into the busy summer months.