Marinas Need All Hands on Deck

On Sunday night, The switchback road under the north west side of the Hastings bridge was closed, due to rising water on the Mississippi. Boats in the Captain’s Bay marina and also in King’s Cove have been moved when possible to avoid damage. Boats and towing equipment are currently parked along the lower road at Captain’s and no traffic is permitted until the road reopens. Lower elevation roads in east Hastings are also expected to be impacted. Hastings police ask that the public please avoid the neighborhoods in that area unless you are a resident. As the river rises, additional announcements will be made of closures.