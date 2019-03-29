«

»

Print this Post

Mayor Previews Monday Council Meeting

Categories:

Featured

March 29, 2019

March 29, 2019

The Hastings City Council meets on Monday, April 1st, Mayor Mary Fasbender has a preview of the agenda

Click here for audio


The Mayor also provides opportunities for the public to meet with her during office hours.

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio

   
The council meeting begins at 7 pm .

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/03/mayor-previews-monday-council-meeting/

Leave a Reply