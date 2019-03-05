Pierce County Charges Sullivan

The Pierce County Attorney has filed charges against 21-year-old Patrick D. Sullivan, of Bay City, after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Main Street there. According to the criminal complaint, Pierce County investigators and the department’s SWAT team went to Sullivan’s home at 5:26 a.m. Feb. 20. Deputies reported difficulty breaking down the door, which an investigator said in his report, took only one strike to breach during a November 2018 raid at the same home. Investigators later found the door had been reinforced with a 4-by-4-inch post and two 2-by-6-inch boards.
An investigator noted in his report that during the November raid, he had confiscated two outdoor security cameras. Deputies on Feb. 20 found what appeared to be a new camera wired to the home’s interior, and that camera was pointed at the road, allowing the viewer to see people approaching the house. Three monitors were later found inside the house. A search of the house turned up a loose floor piece that concealed a backpack containing gun parts.
A bag of suspected meth, along with a scale and pills were found inside a loose vent in Sullivan’s bedroom. Sullivan is charged with three felonies: maintaining a drug trafficking place, methamphetamine possession and bail jumping. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of THC, controlled substances, an illegally obtained prescription and drug paraphernalia. A pretrial hearing is set for March 12 at the Pierce County Courthouse.