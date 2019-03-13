Prescott Council Addresses Spring Flooding

The topic of flooding is on the mind and on the discussion list of nearly every community that has a river near it’s border. In Prescott, the city council was informed that resources could be made available if sand bagging is needed to preserve private or business property in the upcoming weeks. She did note that the materials such as bags and bulk sand would be accessible, but that the city would not be in the practice of assembling or transporting completed sandbags. Anyone with questions about how they might prepare for localized flooding, should call the city- 715-262-5544.