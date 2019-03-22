Prescott Council Declares State of Emergency

Several residents attended the Emergency meeting for the Prescott City Council on Thursday evening at the municipal building. Mayor Dave Hovel called the meeting to order with all alderpersons present except Gene Seipel. City Administrator Jayne Brand were also joined by members of the Public Works department to address the preparation for what is likely to be major flooding along the banks of the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers. Prescott is located at the confluence of the two riverways and will be most affected from the influx of both rivers as they race south this spring.
Alderperson Josh Gergen read the Proclamation of a State of Emergency into the official record, action needed to recoup expenses from FEMA following the flooding that is expected in early April. Prescott Public Works report that storm drains are open with melting piles of snow likely to result in flooding of basements and other low lying buildings. Concerns this weekend are concentrated on overland flooding with some reports of homes already having significant water damage from the snowmelt, frozen ground and last week’s heavy rains. Residents should also keep an eye on storm drains, clearing any blocking debris to allow for better diversion of standing water.
Prescott Police also remind residents to stay clear from areas that are flood prone and not to allow children to play in flood waters. Barricades will be errected to prevent travel into flooded areas and those with homes in the flood zone should call Prescott police who plan to maintain added vigilance over evacuated properties.