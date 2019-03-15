PrescottDebutsSurvey

Highway 95 Closed Due To Flooding

MN Highway 95, from Highway 61, north to I-94 is CLOSED due to flooding.
Check road conditions by calling 511.

March 15, 2019

Prescott School District is seeking input from the community. As a part of an ongoing commitment to continually strive toward self-improvement, the district is gathering information regarding perceptions about Prescott School Board effectiveness, facility management, budgeting, and student performance. This survey will remain open until March 30th and all community members are invited to participate. The survey is available on the district website, Prescott.K12.wi.us. The district will be sharing the results of this survey, as well as the results of the recent family survey, after the responses are compiled.

