Program Honors Viet Nam Veterans

On Friday, the Hastings Veterans Home presented a program to observe National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The welcome was presented for approximately 45 guests by Michael Anderson, the Home’s administrator.
The Invocation was given by Tom DiFederico. Musical selections were played by guitarist Brian Miller. The guest speaker was Tim Mathison who shared his story as a 20 year old enlisted soldier who learned about himself and about surviving in the 17 months he spent fighting in Viet Nam.
Following the address, a wreath laying ceremony took place outside at the POW/MIA Memorial at the south lawn flagpole. A poingnant rendition of taps was offered by trumpet player Terry Rich. Senator Karla Bigham and Representative Tony Jurgens also attended the reception that followed the service and each thanked Mathison for his courage and sacrifice in sharing a part of his life that is difficult to express, but is appreciated as a testiment to all those who fought during the Viet Nam War.