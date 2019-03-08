River Cities Prepare For Water

On Wednesday this week, we heard from Hastings Public Works director Nick Egger who offered his view of the potential for flooding concerns in Hastings this spring. Egger uses a wide variety of resources to gauge the possible response needed for the city should the water rise to damaging levels. The Mayors of several river cities are watching for the latest information and forcast models that should allow them to plan long before the need arises. In Afton, new Mayor Bill Palmquist took to social media to assure residents that they are watching the data and projections and are formulating plans as they are needed. In Newport on Thursday, a similar post that included data released by FEMA that has revised last week’s projection upward. The information includes an 84% chance of a major flood this spring compared to the normal 12%. A presentation will be given to the Newport City Council during the March 21st City Council meeting that will also address sewer and other utility service issues during a flood for residents within the flood plain.