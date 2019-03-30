Saturday Update to the flooding in and around Hastings. The raw wind is sending waves lapping up to the 19.19 measurement early Saturday morning. The monuments behind the Pavilion are about 8 inches from going under, with the overlook surrounded by railing catching debris large and small. The bike racks that set along the submerged trail look strangely out of place, as if a mooring for watercraft. A fair amount of erosion is expected on the shoreline and the water has now overtaken the 2nd step behind the Pavilion. Lock and Dam Road has water over it and the entrance from West 2nd Street is now closed. Access is only possible on foot, but is not suggested as another foot is expected before Tuesday’s un-official crest. Cooler temperatures last night and today may push that date further into the week.
Saturday Flood Update
