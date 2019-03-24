Showchoir Performs On Opry Stage

A trip to Nashville Tennesee was the grand finale for the Hastings Riverside Company show choir season. Approximately 85 student singers and dancers traveled by motorcoach accompanied by directors, chaparones and parents to appear in the Nationally recognized Show Choir Championship event that took place on the stage of the Grand Old Oprey. Drawing an early morning slot on Friday, the group showed great energy and solid skills as they completed the preliminary performance. They received the results that afternoon with soloists Eva Storkamp and Sam Kelly awarded the best female and male solo for their division. The group also scored high enough to continue to the finals on Saturday afternoon, where another exciting performance resulted in a 6th place finish for the group. After attending the traditional country group dancing at Wild Horse Saloon, busses headed north again for a late Sunday evening arrival. Director Luke Warren posted his thoughts during the trip home, expressing his admiration for the dedication and hard work required to achieve such an accomplishment. Auditions for next year’s showchoirs will take place in May .
Photo provided by Jeannie Sayre Tribe