Teens and Depression Seminar

Mental health issues are getting much more mainstream attention in newscasts, in parents groups and even in your child’s classrooms. One of the topics realizing greater concern is that of depression and anxiety experienced by teens and an upcoming event hopes to bring more information to parents, teachers, friends and others who want to help, but may not know how. We spoke with Dr. Nick Venosdel about the prevalence in his view.
The session will be held on March 18th. Contact Regina Hospital to RSVP to the free event.