Township Election Results 2019

Township elections took place on Tuesday with unofficial results released late in the evening. In Dakota County an unofficial total of 1041 voters participated in the elections in 13 townships. In Nininger Township, Larry Neuman received 100% of the votes for Town Supervisor with Judith Krupich receiving 69.77% of the votes against 13 write ins for the position of Town Clerk. Residents also gave Janet Bremer 100 % of the votes as Town Treasurer. In Vermillion Township, 100 percent of the votes elected Larry Ring Town supervisor and 100 percent of voters elected Ralph Stoffel as Town Treasurer. In Marshan Township, Jerry Bauer received all but one of the votes cast for Town Supervisor and John D. Maher received all votes cast for Town Treasurer. The only contest in Ravenna Township was for Town Supervisor with voters electing Paul Curtis.
In Castle Rock Township 2 Supervisor seats were decided with the first, a contest between Russell Zellmer with 38. 3% to Kelly Kay Elvestad who received 60.48% to win that seat. The second supervisor race was John Ruud with 20.48% loosing to David J. Nicolai who received 75.9%. There was a 3.61% write in factor in that contest. In Hampton Township, Dan Peine received all votes cast in his bid to be named Town Supervisor More results will follow in upcoming newscasts. The results will be canvassed by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners before they will be certified as official.