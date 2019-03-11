Water Trickle Prevents Freeze Up

A request was made during the Prescott City Council meeting that residents and businesses begin running a small stream of cold water into their drains as the expected rain could push the frost line down past the 7 foot mark, resulting in frozen sewers and water mains under the streets in several areas. City Administrator Jayne Brand confirmed with the Public Works department that the practice should be done for the next week to 10 days as the frost begins to come out . A water usage adjustment will be made for the running water, that should be about the size of a pencil to keep pipes from freezing during this transition. Storm drains at the street are also of concern and residents are asked to help by clearing snow and ice from the grates that will prevent ponding near intersections.