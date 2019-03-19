Well Protection Before Flooding

With the risk of flooding increasing in many parts of the state, Minnesota health officials are urging private well users to prepare for the possibility that their wells might flood. Taking preventive action now may save well users more trouble down the road. Wells contaminated with floodwater pose a health risk, but the impact floodwaters have on wells and water quality are often not as visible as other flood damage. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) offers well users the following recommendations:
Those having a well is in a flood-prone area should consider contacting a licensed well contractor to check your well and make any necessary repairs or changes to help protect it from flooding. These changes may include repairing cracked or damaged casing, extending the well casing above the expected flood level, or temporarily replacing the vented well cap with a watertight cap or cover. Also, make sure that grading allows water to flow away from your well.
If you think your well might become flooded, store a supply of clean water that will last for at least a few days. Shut off power to the well pump to avoid having floodwater pumped into your plumbing system or home. If you only have a little time before a flood, you can cover the well with a heavy plastic bag or sheeting and secure it with electrical tape. This won’t completely protect your well from contamination, but will help reduce the amount of water and debris that could enter your well, making clean up easier.If floodwater reaches your well, assume your well is contaminated. Water from a contaminated well should not be used for drinking, cooking, or brushing your teeth until the floodwater recedes and disinfecting is completed.
If floodwater comes within 50 feet of your well but does not reach the well MDH recommends having your well water tested for coliform bacteria as a precaution. You do not need to disinfect your well before having it tested. However, if the test comes back positive for bacteria, the well needs to be disinfected.
Well owners needing more information can contact the Well Management Section of MDH at 651-201-4600 or health.wells@state.mn.us