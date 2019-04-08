ATV Rollover Injures One

On Saturday April 6th, at approximately 5:36 PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an all-terrain vehicle accident near 747th Street, River Falls, WI, in a wooded area of River Falls Township. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, scene investigation determined that 55-year-old John Kees, of River Falls, was operating an ATV up a hill in a wooded area with his passenger, 53-year-old Tiffany Rasmussen, also of River Falls.
The ATV rolled over ejecting both riders from the ATV. Kees was transported from the scene by the River Falls Area Ambulance service to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. Rasmussen was not injured during the crash. River Falls EMS, River Falls Fire and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on scene.
Photo supplied by Pierce County Sheriff’s Department