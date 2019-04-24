Cardinals Win Thriller, More Thursday

The Prescott Softball Team jumped back in to the win column on Tuesday night at Biggs Frey Memorial Field, although it didn’t come easy against Somerset, as the Cardinals came back late on an extra-inning walk off RBI single by Bella Lenz, to win 9-8 in eight innings. Head Coach Abbie Morris joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday to look back at the win, before two big games to round out the week, at Osceola, Thursday, and back home against New Richmond on Friday. Coach Morris will also be our guest this Saturday, at Noon, for the Prescott Coaches Show, from Ptacek’s!