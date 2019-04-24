«

Chicken Question Heads to Council

Featured

April 24, 2019

The Hastings Planning Commission recently deliberated a request to amend City Ordinance to allow keeping of chickens in residential areas within City limits. City Planner Justin Fortney provided some background for the request.

After hearing from citizens on both sides of the issue, the Commissioners discussed setback requirements from neighboring homes, the history of the request, the maximum number of chickens, enforcement, cost of licensing, and their value as a food source. The Commission voted 3-2, with Commissioners Alpaugh and Martin dissenting, to recommend approval of the amendment with the elimination of the minimum setback requirement. The City Council will consider 1st reading of the ordinance amendment on May 6th.

