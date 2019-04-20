Church Concert Supports DARTS

The concert series that has been hosted by the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, benefitted DARTS through donations given by attendees on April 7th. DARTS President, Ann Bailey, was also given a brief opportunity to speak about the organization and reminded people that about 50% of us will be affected by dementia – either because of memory loss or because we are caring for someone with memory loss. She informed the audience that DARTS can help people find the services they need to navigate a dementia diagnosis and to find outlets for conversation like the Hastings Memory Caf? held at the Senior Center the second Tuesday of every month. The group, Wild Honey and the Locusts drew an enthusiastic audience. A free will offering provided $320 that was presented to DARTS. DARTS thanks all who attended and Pat Dymaceck and the First Presbyterian family for such a wonderful afternoon of music and community.