The City’s ADA(American with Disabilities Act) transition plan was given by city staffer John Caven before the Hastings city council on Monday. The goal, according to Caven, is to initiate a 30 year plan that will allow sidewalks, Parking lots, trails and transitions such as corners and curbs to become compliant with the Federal guidelines seeking to allow all community members access by removing barriers such as crumbling sidewalks, steep curbing and other infrastructure that prevents them from traveling in and around the city. Caven notes that a nonfunded mandate has been made by the Federal government for cities to formulate a plan that will identify deficits in current infrastructure and begin to prioritize replacement schedules to become fully compliant.
The plan is necessary, notes Caven, to be able to check the box that is found on Federal grants available for projects such as trails and other community projects offered by the Government. Without the plan in place, such funding will not be offered to those cities. An inventory was taken last summer that identified 6,000 data points that involved 1,103 pedestrian ramps, 46 miles of sidewalks, 29 miles of trails and 32 public parking lots. Each point was identified, mapped and given a score between 1 and 5 with 1 being fully compliant to American with Disabilities Act standards and 5 being completely non-compliant. Caven reports that a total cost for current compliance would be $4.7 million. Goals and cost averaging for a 30 year plan can be found in our upcoming newscast and also with a link to the city transition plan you can find on the city of Hastings website. The council voted to approve the plan that will next prioritize a schedule of replacement and or improvement of current transitional sites.
Council Approves City ADA Plan
