A collection of worn flags is being conducted by the Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210 who will then deliver them for retirement during the upcoming VFW Second District of Minnesota Loyalty Day ceremony that will be held on April 27th, in New Ulm. They believe that the flag of our nation should always be a strong vivid symbol of our land and fly brightly in our nation. Our flag is a symbol of our people, our freedom and our strength. The flag when badly worn, torn or soiled is no longer a fitting emblem for display and should be retired in a dignified way. Replacement with a new flag to properly symbolize our Nation, can be purchased at the Hastings VFW on Wednesdays or Fridays, from11 am to 2pm. The Hastings VFW Post is located at 275 West 33rd Street.
Dignified Flag Retirement by VFW
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/04/dignified-flag-retirement-by-vfw/