Empty Bowls Fundraiser Recap

Despite the return to winter, the annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser took place on Wednesday night with a lineup forming early to choose one or several of the ceramic vessels made by students and staff at Hastings High school. Instructor Bert Casperson provided some impressive numbers involved with the project
The bowls, once purchased, were then filled with one of nearly 2 dozen hotdishes, soups, chowders or pasta salads made by families to fill hungry guests.
Casperson noted this is the 16th such undertaking, and a goal of 4,000 is set for the project. With the weather coming in at just the wrong time, some may have missed the event. He shared a solution.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be split equally between Hastings Family Service and Heifer International.