Flood Update April 4

On Thursday morning the water level measured at lock and dam #2 in Hastings stood at 18.6, nearly a full foot lower than the crest which was recorded on Monday at 19.49. Visual inspection of the shoreline reveals several large tree trunks and other debris that have been left behind as the current continues southward. Along the distance between the dam and Levee Park, evidence of receding impact is beginning to develop.
The City continues to assess the roads and other inventory for cleanup needs and will log any damage repair that may be needed due to washed out or compromised infrastructure. East 1st Street remains closed as does East 4th Street beyond the Vermillion River Bridge. Reduction of waters there may allow cleanup and damage repair around April 10th. Cty Road 54, Ravenna Trail, remains closed East of 18th Street with a similar cleanup anticipated for that roadway.
Lock and Dam Road is closed with assessment of any damage likely to begin early next week, with the boat launch likely to need repair due to high waters there. Across the bridge, Spiral View Loop with access to Hubs & Captains Bay Marinas is closed with several watercraft and equipment staged on the roadway until it can be returned to the marina. Barricades will remain in place until all cleanup and repair have been completed.