Friday Security Incident At High School

ISD 200 Superintendent Tim Collins sent an email to school parents on Friday regarding a security issue reported at the High School. According to the message, a student was reported to be in possession of a knife. The email stated that the student was not threatening other students with the knife. Collins expressed appreciation that other students did inform administrators about the situation, and staff was able to immediately contact local law enforcement. As of Friday, the student was in custody. Further details were not immediately available, and the incident remains under investigation.