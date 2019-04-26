«

Print this Post

Friday Security Incident At High School

Categories:

Featured

April 26, 2019

April 26, 2019

ISD 200 Superintendent Tim Collins sent an email to school parents on Friday regarding a security issue reported at the High School. According to the message, a student was reported to be in possession of a knife. The email stated that the student was not threatening other students with the knife. Collins expressed appreciation that other students did inform administrators about the situation, and staff was able to immediately contact local law enforcement. As of Friday, the student was in custody. Further details were not immediately available, and the incident remains under investigation.

Click here for audio


   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/04/friday-security-incident-at-high-school/

Leave a Reply