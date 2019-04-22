«

Get To Know Your Raiders!

With all games, meets, and matches postponed at Hastings High School on Monday, KDWA Sports took some time to let fans get to know the Hastings Raiders Baseball Team, with some of their leaders joining KDWA Sports to talk about their 2-2 start, so far, and the team mentality this group has, in 2019. The Raiders split Saturday’s Triangular Doubleheader, falling to Henry Sibley 5-1, yet thumping South Saint Paul in game two, 14-5. Next game is scheduled for Tuesday, at Simley, LIVE on KDWA, at 4:15pm, from Inver Grove Heights! (Photo Courtesy-Hastings Baseball Facebook)

Click here for audio

   
   

