Honoring Service On Memorial Day

With the announcement of activities for the upcoming Memorial Day observances, the Hastings American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Veterans (AMVETS) members, strive to keep the memories alive and also to demonstrate to others how to observe Memorial Day. Most of the community knows how to properly observe Memorial Day but community contributor Dean Markuson, has provided a continued schedule of the events taking place on Monday, May 27th in Hastings. A patriotic program will take place at the 9:00 am, at the Hastings Veterans Home, followed by the 10:00 am program at Roadside Park. A stop at the Soldier and Sailors Cemetery will follow and a concluding program along the river at the Veterans Memorial-Levee will happen just before noon.
In advance of the day, the Distribution of ?Buddy? Poppy cards and poppies will take place in several areas of the community as well as the placement of over 1000 Bronze Star markers and flags in area cemeteries. In addition, the annual ?March for Them, organized by Tom Wright, will start in Red Wing just before sunrise and conclude at or about 5:00 PM at the Veterans Memorial-Levee concluding the 28 mile march along Highway 35 in Wisconsin. This year, the honored key note speaker will be Gold Star Mother Jill Stephenson who will welcome the participants of this year’s march at the Hastings Veterans Memorial in Levee Park. Find out how to be involved in the march at their website. www.marchforthem.org