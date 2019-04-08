Lions Club Serves Bunny Breakfast

On Saturday, a well organized group of volunteers turned Mother Seton Hall at SEAS Church into a springtime extravaganza with the annual Lions Club Bunny Breakfast brightening up a very cloudy rainy morning. Besides the Lions, who gathered donations, gifts, flowers and decor, members of Hastings High School chapter of the National Honor Society and the Dakota County 4-H club offered games and prizes as well as helped clean tables, prepare pancakes and serve up plenty of positive community spirit in making sure the guests had a great time. I took time for a meeting with the Easter Bunny when I arrived, asking what was the best part of the annual tradition
Lead volunteer JoLynn Frandrup told us that more than 100 prize baskets are given away to kids and adults too.
Proceeds from the breakfast will be reinvested in programs that benefit the community. New members are always welcome.
The bunny also said some serious rest will be needed in the next couple of weeks before it’s time to deliver all those eggs once again.