MnDOT Updates 316 Project

The open house held at Crossroads Church on Tuesday evening, drew approximately 130 people who are interested and are likely to be impacted by the decisions proposed by MnDOT in the shaping of Highway 316, just south of the Hwy 61 intersection.. Beginning in 2017, MN Dot proposed a project for 2021 that addressed improvement of the highway from the intersection of 61 south to where it meets 61 again near Welsh. Molly Kline from MnDOT explained.
Following nearly 2 years of iterations information presented Tuesday included an announcement that the scope and size of the project has been readjusted, with funding figured at 5.4 million and the most likely intention to construct a concrete median dividing two lanes of traffic bordered by a 10 foot wide trail on either side of the roadway, 3 compact roundabouts- one at Spiral, another at Tiffany and the third at Tuttle. Kline had an update on the present scope.
We also asked for a response from Mayor Mary Fasbender who voiced concerns about the funding gap.
We’ll have more in our next newscast from the Mayor and also an interview with a resident who feels his property value would be negatively impacted if the project proceeds as planned.