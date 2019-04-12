«

Monday Tax Filing Day

April 12, 2019

Reminder that Monday is the deadline for filing your state and federal tax forms. The Hastings Post office is open until 5 pm today. Later postings can be found in St. Paul and also at the MSP international airport.

