Pilot House Now Prescott Grill

The April 8th Prescott City Council meeting included a request to transfer an existing Class B Liquor license from the owners of the Pilot House to the new owner, Matt Hoerning who attended the meeting to answer any questions about the changes that will take place in the next 6-8 months. Hoerning is also partner in two Hudson Wisconsin properties- the Stars Bar and the Hudson Tap House. The name of the Prescott business will be changed to the Prescott Grill, LLC and plans include removing interior walls to open up the space, build a centralized square shaped bar and install 9 garage type doors that will make best use of the riverfront views during the summer months.
Hoerning also told the council that the apartment above the business will be occupied by the new owner as work will continue without need to close during the remodeling period. Mayor Hovel requested confirmation that while the new owner will do a fair amount of work himself, that licenced contractors will take care of plumbing, electrial and other code mandated work. A walkway on top of the connected buildings also came under scrutiny, with Hovel offering a reference to a building inspector to make sure current code is respected. The council then voted to approve the liquor license transfer which is slated to be completed on May 1st.