Public Meeting On Water Disinfection

The public open house held at Hastings City Hall on April 4th, was a collaboration of resources that provided a history and a plan for the future in addressing the permanent disinfection plan utilizing Chlorine Gas that the city has recommended for protecting the municipal water supply. Mayor Fasbender and five of six councilmembers attended the event which began with an overview and introduction by Public Works Director Nick Egger who would also introduce a representative from the Minnesota Department of Health and a professor from the University of Minnesota. Each brought their expertise to nearly an hour of public questions that followed the 40 minute presentation. The system provides service to just over 7,500 properties from 6 city wells requiring 90 miles of piping to distribute water that flows through 2 pressure systems. Egger notes that the city’s water treatment plant has a specific purpose.
Another important point, according to Egger, is the relative size of Hastings’ system.
That map, outlined an area much larger than the city, extending as far west as the city of Hampton and Eureka and Castle Rock Townships. It also identified variable levels of vulnerability ranging from moderate to Very High areas found on the eastern and southwestern borders of Vermillion and within a small portion of Nininger Township just west of the city limits. Once the system is approved, which is expected at an upcoming council meeting, it would take a full year to implement with a cost of 440,000 to install the treatment equipment with 10% or 44,000 per year required to operate the disinfection process. The entire 2 and a half hour event that included expert explanation and audience question segment was livestreamed on HCTV and can be accessed on their facebook page.