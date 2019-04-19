River To Rise This Week

Although a significant amount of debris clearing and trail cleaning has been done along the shoreline of Levee Park, the National Weather Service is projecting a second high water event to take place in Hastings between Wednesday and Friday of this week. According to data for the Lock and Dam 2, water levels could top 18.4 feet by that time, thanks to the copious rainfall that took place on April 17th. Debris in the water is another good reason, says the Coast Guard, to refrain from entering the river until levels recede again, which could take less time than the first. In Hastings, the city is keeping a careful watch on roadways, with access to 1st Street and Jaycee Park already blocked by barricades. Announcements concerning further closures will be made as needed.