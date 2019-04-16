Road Closure Begins Monday

The road that leads west of Hastings to Schaars Bluff Park will be closed beginning on Monday, April 22nd due to work being done to improve the road and also pipeline work that will be in the same area. County Road 42 from Highway 55 to Nininger Road will be the focus of the complete project with the east end done first, restricting the access from Nininger to Idell Avenue. Limited local access will be possible through the summer and into fall, with the western access affected into next year. Roadsigns are already posted and work is set to begin on the 22nd.