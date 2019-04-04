Rural Broadband Access Lacking

April 3rd was Rural Broadband Day at the Minnesota Capitol. Advocates had a full day of events with legislators and supporters. According to Senator Dan Sparks, Chair of the Jobs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee,DFL Access to robust broadband is now recognized as a one of the most critical factors in the economic and social sustainability of rural Minnesota communities. While great progress has been made over the last several years, with 91% of households and businesses having access to a moderate level of service that meets the state?s 2022 goals; only 87% of rural homes and businesses have access at this minimum definition. In previous conversations with Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik, he has acknowledged the deficit faced by rural township residents in securing high speed broadband connections. Some headway has been made in recent years, but the cost still remains disporportionately high for those just outside of the fiber beltline that has been expanding at a dial up pace.