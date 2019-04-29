Spring Brings Ash Tree Treatment

The third year of an active campaign against the Emerald Ash Borer in Hasitngs is set to begin very soon. According to information in the City Newsletter, the preferred vendor for Ash Borer treatments in Hastings is Rainbow Tree Care. Over the past two years Rainbow Treecare has treated over 800 boulevard and private trees in Hastings, and Rainbow will remain the preferred vendor for this service. Rainbow offers treatment at reduced rates for residents in town, but residents are not limited to using Rainbow. The active season for Emerald Ash Borer is May to September, and the best time to treat trees is early in the season. The City states that the cost of treating a tree for twenty years is less than the cost to remove and replace an infected tree.