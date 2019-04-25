Thursday Accident On Vermillion

An accident on Vermillion Street in Hastings at 6th Street has injured one person on Thursday morning. According to eyewitness reports, a pick up truck southbound on Vermillion Street collided with an SUV attempting to cross Vermillion at 6th Street. The truck impacted the SUV in the driver door. KDWA spoke with Hastings Fire Chief Mike Schutt about the accident.
Both drivers were checked by EMS personnel, but neither were transported from the scene. No further details were immediately available, and the accident remains under investigation.