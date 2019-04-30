«

»

Print this Post

Tuesday Rain Washes Games Away

Categories:

Featured

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

Plenty of Hastings High School Sporting Events were again postponed or canceled for Tuesday, due to more not-so-nice Spring Weather in the Tri-County Area, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on everything that was postponed!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/04/tuesday-rain-washes-games-away/

Leave a Reply