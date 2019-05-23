Cardinal Teams Win, Raiders Fall

In a wild Thursday in the Tri-County Area Sports world, the Prescott Cardinals Girls Softball Team won their Regional Championship, 7-6, in eight innings over Altoona, while the Cardinal Baseball Team opened their Regionals with a solid 9-1 win over Colfax. Meanwhile, the Hastings Raiders Girls Softball Team was sent to the loser’s bracket in their Section 3AAAA playoffs, after Cinderella Rosemount slipped by the Raiders, 1-0. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a complete recap of all three games. (Photo-Matt Leifeld)