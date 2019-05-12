Collins Confirms Rohr Resigns

On Friday’s Tim Collins Show sports contributor Augie OBrian posed a question to the District 200 Superintendent about the recent resignation of Hastings Middle School Athletic Director Jim Rohr. According to Collins Rohr, who also teaches gym classes at the Middle School, was not expected to leave the position, but Collins explained how the position is challenging and also changing
Rohr served as the Middle School AD for 19 years. You can listen to the complete Tim Collins Show with a link you’ll find online at KDWA.com