Collins Retirement Announced

The announcement made at the District 200 School Board meeting on Wednesday night was read by Superintendent Tim Collins, who at 56 has a 34 year career making him eligible for the Rule of 90, allowing him to benefit from his retirement account. Following the meeting, Collins provided KDWA with some details on the decision that, depending on the actions of the school board could see him continue for 4-6 years. He cites a long list of reasons to stay.
The announcement details the ability for Collins to remain in his position even after official retirement. As Collins is well known for his conservative fiscal approach. I asked what the cost would be should the board not choose to continue his leadership past June 30th.
More on this decision will be contained in our next newscast, online on our website and during the regular Tim Collins Show, airing Friday morning beginning at 9:10 AM on KDWA Radio. Call in questions and comments will also be part of that program and the public is invited to weigh in on this change in District 200 schools.