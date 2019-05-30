District Addresses HS Threat Rumor

A message was sent out by social media on Thursday from the Hastings Police and from District 200 administration to parents of students and to District 200 staff . The message addressed an unsubstantiated rumor that first surfaced earlier in the month regarding a student that was threatening the school on the last day of school for seniors which is Friday, May 31. The statement made it clear that Hastings High School has NOT received a threat – nor has any student been disciplined for any threats or violent acts. They commended Students and parents for doing the right thing by sharing their concerns with Hastings High School Staff and the Hastings Police Department.
Following investigation into the rumor, they confirm that it remains unsubstantiated. Despite their assessment of the unsubstantiated threat, police and the school district are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff during the school day on Friday, to include, but not limited to extra law enforcement presence and staff awareness. They also encourage parents to talk with your children so they are aware of this message as well as what they may be hearing in school and on social media. They also reference the anonymous tip line that anyone can use by texting ?TIP411? followed by ?Raiders? and any information you wish to share anonymously with Hastings Police. The safety of our students and staff is the district’s number one priority.