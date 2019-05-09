Field Neighbors Weigh In

The commission then heard from the public. Mary Wolfe, a resident of 680 Walnut Street said she feels their home is probably impacted most by the baseball field. Stating she disagrees with the advertising signs placed in the residential area and said she would at least like to see the signs removed during the winter. Mary read from the zoning ordinances in regards to zoning defining the purpose to be to protect the beauty of the neighborhood and Prescott as a whole. Mary stated she doesn’t trust the CAB because they have already gone ahead with putting up the signs and she doesn’t support their project. Wolfe also feels the value of their property will go down due to its proximity to the field. Her husband, Charles Wolfe also stated he has concerns about what the backside of the signs look like.
Bill Frey, another Walnut Street resident also stated their home is impacted by the baseball field stating that they understood when they purchased their home the baseball field was already there but now expressed concerns about the resale value of his property. He supports the improvement of the buildings and agrees with the plan for the concession stand, but asked how tall that and the grandstand will be.Frey does not want their view blocked from being able to watch the games and also expressed concerns about when the lights come on.
Another concern is the impact alcohol sales will have and asked for limited time for those to be sold, sharing concern about guests staying later into the evening. A limit on when the lights go on and off was also suggested as well as a one year test with a review after that to gauge how neighbors are impacted.
Another question concerned a request to block off Walnut Street from Flora to Gibbs for all baseball games and disagrees with the plan to place the old sign from the Intermediate School on the corner of Flora and Walnut just due to the sight line.
In response to Mr. Frey,Dallas Eggers stated CAB is in favor of the barricades being put up for all games and also stated that Pirate games start at 7:00 pm.
The public hearing was then closed.
Field Neighbors Weigh In
