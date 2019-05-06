Fishing Opener Approaches

While heading north for the big fishing opener this weekend, may be a Minnesota tradition, people living in the Twin Cities need not worry about missing out on quality angling if circumstances keep them at home. Due to flooding this year, some of the areas may be difficult to reach, but others should provide good access to area anglers. The Twin Cities metro region likely has no equal when it comes to combining big city amenities with top-notch fishing opportunities. That status is largely the result of the region’s quantity and quality of water, encompassing a wide variety of angling opportunities. For starters, three of the state’s major rivers converge in the metro region: the Minnesota, Mississippi and the St. Croix.
Flowing through the heart of the region, the Mississippi’s northern reaches are well known as a top-notch bass fishery. Then there’s Pool 2, the area between the dams at St. Paul and Hasting, recognized as a world-class year-round catch-and-release fishery for walleye and sauger. The St. Croix River offers anglers the chance to hook Minnesota’s largest and longest lived fish, the lake sturgeon, during both a catch-and-release season and a fall season for harvesting one of these monsters with an appropriate tag. Consult the regulations for details. All three rivers provide excellent opportunities for catfish. Numerous smaller rivers and streams also flow through the region, including the Rum, the Crow and the Vermillion, a designated trout stream with a reputation for harboring lunker brown trout. For more information on where to fish in the Twin Cities metro region, visit mndnr.gov.