Flooding Returns to Moderate Impact

The Memorial Day rain that fell on most of the KDWA listening area has solidified the return of a flooding concern with projections raised on Monday to a level of moderate flooding by this weekend at 17.1 inches, more than 2 feet over floodstage. Measurements along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers were amended after nearly1 and a half inches fell with more likely this week. In Prescott the riverbank near the city’s courtesy dock has suffered damage and the area is roped off for the public safety. The same preparations and closures are likely that took place earlier this spring and the public should stay alert for rising water in small creeks and ponds in addition to local rivers and lakes. Road and other closures will be posted on the Hastings City Website with updates heard here on KDWA.