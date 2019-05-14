Griffith Arrested Following Chase

A Farmington motorist was charged in Nicollet County District after police say he was stopped just after 3 in the morning in St. Peter, Minnesota on May 5th on the report of a suspicious vehicle. The officer approached the SUV of 33 year old Jonathon William Griffith, of Farmington and was asked to exit the vehicle, but when the St. Peter police officer opened the door, Griffith sped off, dragging the officer as his arm was pinned in the door. After a struggle to get Griffith to stop the vehicle, the officer fell to the pavement and was nearly run over. Griffith then led police on a chase that reportedly topped 90 miles per hour and traveled into a highway median before being brought to a stop. Griffith was charged with fleeing a police officer and assault of a police officer, both felonies.