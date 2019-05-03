Hastings Fire Response to Residence

Shortly after 5 pm on Thursday, May 2nd , Hastings fire and police responded to an activated fire alarm in the 1000 block of East 1st Street. According to a press release from Chief Schutt, the alarm was called in by an alarm monitoring company. Upon arrival, crews found smoke visible from the exterior of the structure and a working fire in the kitchen. Fire crews entered the structure, performed a search for victims and knocked down the fire. During the search, fire crews located an unresponsive dog in a back bedroom. The dog was removed and life-saving techniques were performed on the pet, but unfortunately, the dog did not survive.
The homeowner arrived home shortly thereafter and all family members are accounted for. The press release indicates that while the home sustained major damage, it is repairable. The cause of the fire has been determined to be the stove, which was unintentionally turned on, igniting combustibles stored on top of the stove. This fire is not suspicious in origin. Damage is still being estimated but could reach $75,000. There were no injuries to firefighters. The Prescott Fire Department also assisted on the scene. Chief Schutt stated that the monitored fire alarm saved the home from being a total loss.